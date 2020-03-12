Expertise Names JMRConnect Baltimore's Top Public Relations Agency

Marketing communications agency selected for reputation, credibility, experience, engagement and professionalism; trademarked Shaping Influence® process connects brands with target audiences via traditional PR and multichannel digital engagement

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / JMRConnect today announced that it has been named Baltimore's top public relations (PR) agency by Expertise.

"We are honored to be named Baltimore Top Public Relations Agency," said Mostafa Razzak, CEO, JMRConnect.

JMRConnect brings decades of experience and an exceptional track record of strategic, tactical execution. What distinguishes this firm from other agencies is its understanding that for advocacy to be effective, messages must not only reach your target audience, but also resonate across multiple channels to impact opinions, build brand trust and solidify reputations.

"We looked 168 PR firms serving Baltimore and scored them on more than 25 variables across five categories, analyzed the results to provide an objective ranking of the area's best agencies," said David Franklin, General Manager for Expertise. "For businesses in competitive markets that need visibility in media, online, in the news and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, JMRConnect is a public relations digital and influencer marketing agency that consistently connect brands with their target audiences."

The breadth and depth of JMRConnect's worldwide network delivers quantifiable results that impact a client's bottom line. Consistent media coverage in tier-1 business, trade and vertical media, high-profile speaking engagements, analyst relations and social media influencer engagement drive revenue growth and increased market penetration.

"For our clients, the close, personal relationships we maintain with analysts, media, conference organizers, associations, NGOs, and other influencers across the globe adds tremendous value and quantifiable benefits.

"We are relentless, and our hands-on approach is a catalyst for clients' success," added Razzak.

Expertise Selection Process

We start by identifying a broad pool of active professionals within a given business category and geographical area. Using our custom tools and resources, we analyze only publicly available data. Next, we verify contact and license information to assure selection candidates are actively doing business and are in good standing in their communities. Then, we use our in-house software to grade each business across the following selection criteria:

· Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations

· Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards

· Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education

· Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business

· Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service

"Finally, we hand-pick the best. Our team conducts a manual review to verify that each company on our list is truly one of the best. We then write unique and detailed business descriptions for each company," added Franklin.

Check out our latest article on Data Storytelling with Augmented Analytics in the Tabb Forum

Keep in touch with our Alexa skill from Amazon: Shaping Influence® - the voice of JMRConnect, an award-winning Influencer Communications, Digital Marketing and Public Relations firm.



ABOUT EXPERTISE

At Expertise, we make it easy to find the best local experts, every time.

Finding the right highly skilled professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise features only objectively quantified and qualified professionals hand-picked by our selection process. We do the research to understand what's important when searching for experienced professionals so our readers trust that when we say a company is one of the best, it is.

Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 10M customers find the best qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we've analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site.

ABOUT JMRConnect

JMRConnect is an award-winning public relations, strategic communications and influencer marketing agency. The JMRConnect team is well-versed in myriad disciplines, including corporate communications; employee advocacy, influencer marketing; public affairs; investor relations; community building; journalism; and industry analysis. Our senior-level personnel bring a diversity of skills and decades of expertise from multinational agencies; privately held and publicly traded companies; private equity and venture capital; political consulting; media; and analyst firms. JMRConnect CEI, the company's brand ambassador platform, was awarded the 2017 InSabre award for Best Marketing Technology. www.jmrconnect.net



CONTACT:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

410.989.6300

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net



SOURCE: JMRConnect

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580288/Expertise-Names-JMRConnect-Baltimores-Top-Public-Relations-Agency