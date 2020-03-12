Yesterday, March 11, 2020, WeSC AB (publ) published its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code SE0001824103, order book ID 55316) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB