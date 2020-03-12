ReelTime Rentals Inc: VaporBrands Completes Acquisition of the Oasis Spectrum Brand of Healthy CBD Products - New Packaging and Products to be Unveiled

SPRING HILL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / VapoBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) has completed the acquisition of the Oasis Spectrum brand of healthy CBD products. The acquisition includes all rights to the name, likeness, domain names, supply chain, product development, and social media, etc, associated with the brand.

This is the first of a series of acquisitions intended to enhance the Company as previously announced. This acquisition was made possible by VaporBrands not only establishing a solid foundation operationally, and structurally, but by having fully complied with and become current in all our required filings.

Eleanor Hodge CEO Stated: We are very much looking forward to continuing to develop the Oasis Spectrum brand. We think that it will help us reach customers who can benefit from the uncompromising quality and healthy approach to life that the brand represents. We are excited to share the new products and packaging that will soon be available."

VaporBrands and ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) have recently expanded their exclusive marketing partnership agreement and Letter of Agency (LOA) to support the new healthy initiatives and business direction that VaporBrands has moved into. In the agreement, ReelTime provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record.

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., (OTCPK: has historically been a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. The current direction is now CBD oil and its curative properties and special ingredients which make up the CBD. VaporBrands recently acquired and owns the Oasis Spectrum brand of CBD products. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with the consumption of any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients before consuming. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

About ReelTime Media ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

