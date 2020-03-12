By Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales Marketing, AVer Europe

Telecommuting, distance working, remote working: the reality is that working away from the office is a legitimate and rapidly growing occurrence in business. Remote working is extremely appealing to many businesses keen to capitalise on the flexibility and cost savings it brings, whilst helping build genuine relationships with remote contacts. It can also be a crucial part of a business continuity plan, if an office must shut, or staff are unwell and need to work from home.

If remote working has not yet played a role in the way a company does work, it undoubtedly will soon. Businesses need a reliable way to create productive connections with employees scattered around the world to be successful. Video conferencing is the answer.

Numerous products are available for this, however the most effective equipment for business continuity will have hardware certifications for major conferencing platforms like Google Hangouts Meet and Zoom Rooms. Purchasing cameras specifically designed for conferencing and any size of meeting room means that you're ready for any eventuality. In addition, installing a soundbar to work seamlessly with your video conferencing system means the quality of your video conference isn't compromised.

If staff are not IT proficient, smart functions incorporated in conferencing technology will eliminate the need for them to be IT experts. One of the main benefits of smart functions is that they eliminate clumsy manual camera setup and operation. Features such as SmartFrame and SmartSpeaker automatically adjust a camera's field of view (FOV) and zoom via facial and voice recognition algorithms. With these solutions, the user doesn't have to alter a camera to make sure a person is in frame or manually switch the camera's focus from speaker to speaker. SmartSpeaker differentiates between random noises and the human voice to switch between speakers.

With the requirement to work away from the office for travel, sickness, or work-life balance ever increasing, easy-to-use video conferencing means that communication and efficiency don't need to be heavily impacted, and business operations can keep running smoothly.

