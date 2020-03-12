CCC Wins Green Contractor of the Year Award

ATHENS, Greece, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), has been awarded the Green Contractor of the Year award at the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2020, in recognition of applying high environmental considerations while conducting construction activities.

The award was received by Oussama El Jerbi, Managing Director Qatar, Bassel Kanj, Environmental Manager and Saji Khoury, Business Development Manager. They all expressed their delight for winning this award that reflects CCC's commitment to the environment and green building.

As a leading international construction company, CCC plays a significant role in promoting sustainable construction. As such, we embrace our responsibility and aim to embed sustainability across our business operations. We go above and beyond in order to fulfill these goals with unyielding leadership commitment, environmental mitigation work, reporting, performance management and targeted training. We also focus on technology innovations and increased efficiencies to drive cleaner and leaner business solutions.

CCC's green building expertise in Qatar includes some of the most prominent infrastructure projects such as the Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Msheireb Downtown Doha (Phase 4) as well as major stations of the Doha Metro.

The director of QGBC, Meshal al-Shamari said: "The Qatar Sustainability Awards is the culmination of the year round efforts of a growing base of stakeholders from the public and private sector and reflects the diversity of initiatives and achievements of an environmentally conscious community."

From about 100 entries submitted for Qatar Sustainability Awards 2020, a total of 29 winners were selected for their sustainable and innovative efforts in their respective categories.

About Consolidated Contractors Company

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 67 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, is currently engaged in 45 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 140,000 people internationally.

CCC's construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC's partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the World including Bechtel, Fluor, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few.

The company's landmark construction projects include the Karachaganak Main Works Contract, Kashagan Field Development Project, Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, Residential Towers, Hotels, Power Stations, Water and Sewage Treatment Plants and Networks, Roads and Bridges, Industrial and Process Plants and Pipelines around the World.

Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to and is a founding member of The World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative - PACI and is a founding member of The Pearl Initiative. CCC also contributes and is a member of the UN Global Compact, Transparency International, and Anti-Corruption London, all to ensure its business ethics, anti-bribery & anti-corruption policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Saji Khoury

Business Development Manager

Consolidated Contractors Company

Phone: +974-4463-7111 | Email saji@ccc.net

