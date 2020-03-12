

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An investor group sent a letter to GameStop's Board requesting that they take immediate action to appoint a stockholder representative to the company's Board of Directors. The move followed after expiration of a year-long standstill agreement.



The group, which consists of Hestia Capital Partners LP, Permit Capital Enterprise Fund LP, said that it is prepared to nominate candidates for election to the board at this year's annual meeting, if the company does not accept the stockholder representation on the Board.



The group, who beneficially own about 7.5% of the outstanding common stock of GameStop, believes recent board changes are a step in the right direction, but were undertaken only after continued stockholder pressure and do not go far enough.



