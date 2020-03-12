

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8.45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision is due. The refi rate is currently at a record low of 0 percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1220 against the greenback, 116.74 against the yen, 1.0553 against the franc and 0.8866 against the pound as of 8:40 am ET.



