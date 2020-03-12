Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings February 29, 2020 2,601,881,075 2,725,153,425

A total number of 2,747,295,279 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,881,075 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

22,141,854 voting rights attached to the 22,141,854 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005398/en/

Contacts:

Total