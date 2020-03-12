Machinechat Announces Partnership with Eximius Design to Deliver Ready-to-Deploy IoT Data Management Capabilities for IoT Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Machinechat, an emerging provider of ready-to-deploy IoT data management solutions, today announced a partnership with Eximius Design, a leading global provider of specification-to-production design services for complex system-on-chip (SoC) solutions and system software in machine learning, data center, automotive and IoT market segments . Eximius Design will license Machinechat's ready-to-deploy JEDI IoT Data Manager software for usage in its IoT engineering design services.

"As a global provider of engineering and design services to the world's leading technology companies, we are constantly seeking new ways to enable our customers to go to market faster with robust solutions that work seamlessly in real-world environments," said Jay Avula, CEO of Eximius Design. "Machinechat's JEDI IoT Data Manager software is a game changing, cost-effective solution that will allow us to enable our IoT customers to deliver highly differentiated solutions that are both easier to integrate and deploy into the field."

Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat JEDI IoT Data Manager is the first ready-to-deploy network-integrated IoT data management software solution purpose-built to bring IoT data management capabilities to existing network routers, gateways and access points. Machinechat JEDI allows IoT solution architects to accelerate development and deployment of IoT projects without the need for changing existing hardware, firmware or learning new programming languages. Machinechat JEDI's point and click functionality dramatically simplifies the process of getting the right data from sensors and connected-machines to the right application at the right time.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Eximius, a global engineering design firm whose clients include some of the most visible and prominent technology companies worldwide today," said Sanjeev Datla, founder and CEO of Machinechat. "Today, more than 75% of IoT ideas never make it beyond the proof of concept stage and less than one-third of projects that do are considered successful. By partnering with Eximius, we hope to change those statistics and allow more companies to leverage the business value of IoT data through faster integration and more successful deployments."

About Machinechat JEDI IoT Data Manager

Ready-to-deploy with integrated real-time and historical data dashboards, rules engine, email and SMS alerts

Easily develop and deploy field-ready proof-of-concepts with a beautiful graphical interface in minutes instead of months

Single binary with no other dependencies - just download and run

Modern browser-based graphical user interface with multi-user support so that you can access JEDI IoT Data Manager from anywhere on your network using a web browser

Quickly gather data from sensors and machines using integrated HTTP and TCP-based data collectors

Eliminates the time, costs and complexity of developing complex multi-threaded network communications software for communicating with multiple sensors and machines

Save on per-device, per-byte subscription costs and data privacy issues that come with cloud-based services

About Eximius Design

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Eximius Design is the preferred engineering design partner to the world's leading semiconductor, IoT, consumer electronics, data center and automotive companies. More than 1,100 Eximius Design engineers every day help create the technologies of tomorrow with state-of-the-art ASIC, software and systems design services that go from product inception to production. To learn more, go to www.eximiusdesign.com.

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of ready-to-deploy network-integrated data management solutions for IoT networks. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly and securely connect and direct data from new and existing IoT sensors and machines to existing cloud and enterprise-based applications without the need to alter existing machine hardware or firmware or learn additional programming languages. To learn more, go to www.machinechat.io.

