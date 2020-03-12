Industry leading data discovery company reinforces its core leadership structure, naming Co-Founders Peter Duthie as CTO and Stephen Cavey as Chief Evangelist

Ground Labs, the global expert in sensitive data discovery, today announced that it has appointed Nellie Manktelow as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. The company also announced that co-founders Peter Duthie and Stephen Cavey have assumed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Evangelist roles, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005115/en/

Ground Labs Appoints Nellie Manktelow as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2019, co-founders Cavey and Duthie worked to propel the company towards its current growth, ultimately bringing on Don Kaye as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in tandem with the opening of its North American headquarters in Austin, Texas. The two then set out to find Ground Labs' next CEO, as both co-founders remained committed in roles tied to their areas of expertise.

"To support our next phase of growth we identified the need for a dedicated CEO to have a singular vision on that goal," said Cavey. "Peter and I are delighted to be able to fill such an important role from within the organization's existing executive leadership. Since joining the company seven years ago, Nellie built everything operational in our growth from a small start-up to a multi-national organization. She's truly the backbone of our company -- I'm looking forward to seeing her lead us during this critical point in time as we continue to expand and scale our business."

Manktelow comes from a deeply rooted background in investment banking, previously working at European banks in Singapore, Hong Kong and London for over 12 years. Before joining Ground Labs, she was the Director of Business Management at the Royal Bank of Scotland, responsible for the Asia Pacific region. During her time at Ground Labs, she has helped the company grow aggressively year-over-year in both revenue and headcount. She's conducted business development research in key target markets, opened subsidiary entities in EMEA, North America and ANZ regions and helped place Ground Labs on the global map. Under her leadership, Ground Labs has established robust internal business and financial reporting processes to strategically guide the company's long-term decisions and control costs. This also allowed for reallocated investments to be placed back into the business to support its hyper-growth.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO at Ground Labs and to help lead our company as we look to increase global employee headcount and deliver stronger revenue growth for our existing product line," said Manktelow. "We have a lot of exciting momentum right now as we continue investing heavily in the development of our next-generation product line, which will fuel revenue growth come 2021 and onward. I couldn't think of a more thrilling time for Ground Labs."

In tandem with Manktelow's appointment, Ground Labs has recently tapped Nazirah Akhtar as Head of Finance, Daphne Chaing as Head of Human Resources and Greg Kopotic as Global Head of Marketing, expanding its bench of veteran leaders.

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their sensitive data across multiple types and locations whether it's stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data.

For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005115/en/

Contacts:

Media

Susan Arnold

InkHouse for Ground Labs

groundlabs@inkhouse.com