Company offers enterprise-grade video collaboration solution to support the immediate need for global organizational mobility and contact center burst at scale

Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, announced today that all organizations impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide are immediately eligible for an unlimited number of free licenses to use the company's cloud-based video collaboration platform for six months, enabling them to implement flexible, remote work policies during the global health crisis. The offer allows both new and existing customers to quickly and easily turn to enterprise-grade video meetings and collaboration capabilities at scale.

Unlimited Hosts, Meetings and Call Duration

As part of the offer, all businesses regardless of industry segment or geography are eligible to receive unlimited hosts, meetings and call duration for Lifesize video conferencing, equipping them to rapidly and cost-effectively transition to remote work in a way that is smart, secure and encourages sustained productivity.

Beginning today, organizations can sign up for an unlimited number of accounts with up to six free months of Lifesize service, with no caps on the number of hosts, meetings or call duration. Existing Lifesize customers can add unlimited users at current paid service levels, allowing them to efficiently scale collaboration tools to every employee across their organization.

Used by thousands of customers around the world, Lifesize's cloud platform supports video, audio and web conferencing for one-to-one and one-to-many meetings. Lifesize users can easily connect and collaborate through apps for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac devices, or natively through popular web browsers including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox.

Keep the World Working

Lifesize is committed to helping to keep the world working during this period of uncertainty, unlocking new models for enterprise collaboration and customer engagement. The offer follows the announcement that Lifesize has merged with Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider. Through the newly unified workplace collaboration company, organizations will also be able to set up video-capable contact centers to better manage the influx of customer interactions.

"We are in the midst of a massive, permanent shift in how we work, which will have near-term and long-term impact on large organizations, teams and contact centers," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize and Serenova. "Our commitment to keep the world working extends well beyond this moment in time. Helping organizations rethink how they empower globally distributed teams, connect with customers and partners, and continue to get business done during trying times is a core goal for our company."

"We are watching global events carefully and have listened closely to what our customers and partners need in order to respond to this worldwide pandemic," said Josh Kivenko, chief marketing officer of Lifesize and Serenova. "We believe that a simple, durable, no-fine-print approach available to both current and new customers is the best way that we can help organizations handle an unprecedented surge in demand for enterprise-grade video collaboration."

To learn more and sign up, visit: http://www.lifesize.com/remote-work.

About Lifesize

Lifesize is a global business communications company that helps organizations improve collaboration, increase customer engagement and elevate employee productivity. Combining best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing solutions with integrated meeting room systems, Lifesize makes it possible to connect face to face with anyone, anywhere and from any device. To see why organizations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize on Twitter.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Serenova

Serenova is a leading provider of cloud-based, multichannel contact center software to global enterprises and BPO service providers. The company's comprehensive SaaS software suite enables captive and outsourced customer service organizations to manage and optimize their inbound and outbound customer communication strategy across voice, email, chat, social and mobile channels. Serenova's award-winning platform has processed more than three billion customer interactions and has over 100,000 users globally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova supports a wide range of industries, including financial, healthcare, insurance, retail and technology. For more information, please visit www.serenova.com.

