Glue Launches Next-generation VR Collaboration Platform for Remote Workers and Dispersed Teams

Major new release from Nordic VR software maker brings significant new features and adds Oculus Quest compatibility

Teams seeking to effectively collaborate amid global travel slowdown can experience Glue for free as part of two-week trial

HELSINKI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Collaboration, the leader in collaborative, real-time VR software services, today announced that it has developed the next generation of its VR-first collaboration platform, adding a host of new features as well as support for Oculus Quest headsets.

Glue provides shared virtual environments where dispersed participants can come together to learn, share, plan and create as if they were face to face in a real physical space. During the initial pilot phase over the past year, more than 200 organizations including leading corporations like HP, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Microsoft have experienced Glue as well as provided feedback that has been incorporated into the latest release.

"Given growing travel uncertainties, new cost-saving imperatives and the climate emergency, the need for remote collaboration tools that truly emulate the experience of being face to face with others has never been greater," said Jussi Havu, CEO, Glue Collaboration. "Traditional audio and video conferencing tools fall short in providing such an experience as they lack true human presence and effective co-creation tools. Glue is a powerful alternative, and our new release provides the most feature-rich virtual environment yet for effective remote collaboration in both real time as well as asymmetrically."

With Glue now compatible with the affordable standalone Oculus Quest VR headset, businesses have a new, more affordable and low-friction way for their employees to use the platform. There, they can take advantage of an array of new features and improvements. These include:

A new virtual touch interface that enables users to easily set about performing different tasks such as writing notes, creating whiteboards and making annotations in 3D;

Team Files - file sharing system for sharing presentations, 3D models and images;

A set of new virtual spaces for effective collaboration including Project Garden, Lake Cubic and Clarity Island;

A new integrated camera, with users able to take selfies;

Extended keyboard character support, and new supported languages

There are many ways for organizations to use Glue, reflective of the diverse ways people collaborate in the physical world. These range from recurring remote meetings, project scrums, virtual training simulations and product marketing showcases to workshops where dispersed teams can put their heads together.

New Glue in Action

Video showcasing the new Glue platform: https://vimeo.com/397018151/5643404166

Free trial

Organizations that sign up for a demonstration of Glue before the end of March 2020 will receive a free two-week trial: https://glue.work/book-a-demo

About Glue

Glue Collaboration (Helsinki, Finland) helps teams around the world to collaborate remotely in more productive and sustainable ways using a cloud-based virtual collaboration platform. Glue provides a true feeling of presence and access to a full set of tools for effective live collaboration in persistent, real-time and fully-customizable virtual environments complete with 3D spatialized-audio. Our journey began 15 years ago as an award-winning animation, XR and gaming studio and now we are leveraging our renowned Finnish digital craftsmanship to take remote collaboration to the next level.

To learn more, visit www.glue.work.

Media enquiries:

Contact Jonathan Hirshon at press@glue.work

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/glue-collaboration/r/glue-launches-next-generation-vr-collaboration-platform-for-remote-workers-and-dispersed-teams,c3057942

The following files are available for download: