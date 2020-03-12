

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Princess Cruises said Thursday that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months, citing the global spread of COVID-19. It plans to be back in operation beginning with cruises departing May 11, 2020.



Meanwhile, the company said that those currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary so that onward travel arrangements are not disrupted. Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.



Princess said it is offering guests the opportunity to transfer 100% of the money paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice. To add a bonus incentive for guests to accept this offer, the company will add an additional generous future cruise credit benefit which can be applied to the cruise fare or onboard expenses.



In addition, Princess will honor this offer for those guests who had made final payment and cancelled their booking on or after February 4, 2020. The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through May 1, 2022.



