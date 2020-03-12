Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Reports Record Product Revenues for Full Year 2019

Generates Full Year '19 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $114 Thousand

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN, the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $35.9 million for the same period in 2018, a 7% decrease. The decline in top line revenues was due to a 51% or $3.3 million reduction in energy production revenue from the sale of several energy producing assets at the end of 2018 and early 2019. Product and services revenues were both up 3% for the year compared to 2018.

Gross profit was $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $13.6 million for the prior year. Gross margin for 2019 was 37% compared to 38% for 2018.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased 10% as compared to 2018. While selling and research and development expenses have increased by 1% and 13%, respectively, general and administrative costs have decreased by $411 thousand or 4% as compared to 2018.

Net loss, exclusive of goodwill impairment for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $302 thousand or 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $63 thousand and $114 thousand for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to $502 thousand and $217 thousand for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges, one-time inventory adjustment and merger related expenses. See table following the statements of operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

The fourth quarter of 2019 included a one-time, non-cash adjustment to inventory of approximately $393 thousand.

The Company completed the sale of six American DG Energy power purchase agreements and related assets for an aggregate price of $5 million in 2019, resulting in charges for goodwill impairment in the amount of $3.7 million. Tecogen continues to provide maintenance for the equipment and various management functions for the duration of these power purchase agreements. Performance incentives were also included for energy savings in excess of agreed minimums, which will be split evenly by the parties.

"I am happy that our product sales and service were both up for the year," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "The sale of some of our energy assets earlier in the year provided us with the resources to continue investing in our core business. We expect continued growth in our product and services segments in 2020 as we expand to new geographies including our 11th service center recently established in Toronto, Canada."

2019 Major Highlights:

Financial - Year end

Working capital as of December 31, 2019 was $14.5 million compared to $13.2 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 million or 10%.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33.4 million compared to $35.9 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 7% due to the sale of energy producing assets during the year.

Product revenue for the full year 2019 was $13.0 million compared to $12.6 million for the full year 2018, an increase of 3%. Cogeneration sales increased to $7.1 million, or 29% over 2018. Chiller sales declined by 18% in 2019, compared to 2018.

Service revenue for the full year 2019 was $17.3 million, showing 3% growth from the $16.9 million in service-related revenues in 2018. Full year 2019 service revenue benefited from 12% growth in maintenance revenue.

Energy production revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3.1 million, providing a gross margin of 44% and gross profit of $1.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2018, gross margin for energy production was 41%, with gross profit of $2.6 million, providing an increase in gross margin of 9%, and a decrease of $1.2 million in gross profit as a result of the sale of certain energy producing assets.

Full year 2019 consolidated gross margin was 37% compared to 38% in 2018.

The Company recorded goodwill impairment in the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of $3.7 million, which represents the excess of the carrying value of the Company's energy production reporting unit over its estimated fair value based primarily on a discounted cash flow analysis. This impairment was largely due to the sale of the energy producing assets underlying this goodwill.

Net loss before goodwill impairment for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million compared to a loss exclusive of goodwill impairment of $1.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Financial - 4th Quarter

Product revenue was relatively flat with Q4 2019 and 2018 revenue of $3.72 million and $3.70 million, respectively.

Cogeneration revenue grew by 191% with Q4 2019 revenue of $2.2 million compared to $750 thousand for Q4 2018. Chiller sales for Q4 2019 were $1.53 million, a decline of 48% when compared to Q4 2018, a result of both sales timing and an overall shift in product mix for the year. We continue to generate chiller orders with approximately $4.1 million currently in backlog.

Service revenue rose by 9% to $4.30 million for Q4 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Service contract revenue rose by 10% to $2.44 million while installation revenue increased by 7% to $1.86 million for Q4 2019 compared to that of Q4 2018, respectively.

Overall gross margin for Q4 2019 was 37% compared to 40% for the same period in 2018, a decline of 6% year over year.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $486 thousand, which includes the one-time non-cash inventory adjustment of $393 thousand, compared to net income, excluding goodwill, of $19 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Sales and Operations

Sales backlog of product and installation projects increased to $22.4 million at year end 2019 compared to $16.6 million at year end 2018. Product and installation backlog is $18.4 million as of March 9, 2020, with product related backlog at $14.4 million and installation backlog at $4 million.

Installed first new Tecofrost gas engine driven ammonia refrigeration system for an ice skating facility located in Massachusetts. This system is fully operational and under a service contract with the facility.

Received order for 26 Inverde e+ cogeneration units with installed capacity of 3.25 MW to a housing development in Toronto, Ontario, to be shipped in 2020.

Continued chiller orders for indoor cultivation with seven (7) 200-ton chillers and two (2) 400-ton chillers to various cannabis cultivation facilities located in the US.

Recognized in US Microgrid Study ranking Tecogen #3 for number of operational microgrids in the US and #41 in terms of microgrid operational capacity.

Established our 11th service center to support the growing fleet in Toronto, Canada.

Research and Development

In 2019, Company expenses relating to R&D totaled $1.5 million for product development and improvement, product certifications, and patents. Key activities are summarized below.

Product R&D

Industrial Refrigeration Product Reintroduction (Tecofrost) . Reintroduced Tecofrost ammonia refrigeration line of natural gas compressors with improved heat recovery, higher overall efficiency, and incorporating Ultera emissions after-treatment system.

. Reintroduced Tecofrost ammonia refrigeration line of natural gas compressors with improved heat recovery, higher overall efficiency, and incorporating Ultera emissions after-treatment system. Tecochill Controls Improvement . Redesigned system controllers improves overall system efficiency. New user interface featuring touchscreen operation and improved compatibility with existing building management operation (BMO) systems.

. Redesigned system controllers improves overall system efficiency. New user interface featuring touchscreen operation and improved compatibility with existing building management operation (BMO) systems. Inverde DC Microgrid Development . In anticipation of an order from a large utility, modifying the Inverde e+ cogeneration system to provide power for DC microgrids to supplement the other power sources (solar and batteries) which are intermittent.

. In anticipation of an order from a large utility, modifying the Inverde e+ cogeneration system to provide power for DC microgrids to supplement the other power sources (solar and batteries) which are intermittent. Inverde Energy Storage Integration. Demonstrated integration of battery storage into the Inverde e+ inverter to allow seamless transition from engine power to storage power to provide continuous power to facility during maintenance operations.

Emissions Technology

Ultera Emissions System - Near-Zero Emissions Certification for Forklift Trucks . In May 2020, Southwest Research Institute will perform near-zero emissions certification testing of the engine retuned by Tecogen and MCFA (Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Trucks of America) with our Ultera emissions control system.

. In May 2020, Southwest Research Institute will perform certification testing of the engine retuned by Tecogen and MCFA (Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Trucks of America) with our Ultera emissions control system. Prototype MCFA Forklift with Ultera Emissions System Retrofit Displayed at MODEX 2020 . In March 2020, PERC (The Propane Education and Research Council) displayed a MCFA forklift truck retrofitted with an Ultera emissions control system at the MODEX 2020 show (the leading trade show showcasing material handling technology, including forklift trucks).

. In March 2020, PERC (The Propane Education and Research Council) displayed a MCFA forklift truck retrofitted with an Ultera emissions control system at the MODEX 2020 show (the leading trade show showcasing material handling technology, including forklift trucks). Ultera Emissions System - Retrofit for Larger Stationary Engines . Received order from a Southern California water district for the Phase 1 design of an innovative Ultera after-treatment system for two 800-horsepower Caterpillar natural gas engines to drive municipal water pumps.

. Received order from a Southern California water district for the Phase 1 design of an innovative Ultera after-treatment system for two 800-horsepower Caterpillar natural gas engines to drive municipal water pumps. Ultera Emissions System - Automotive Catalyst Development. Our subcontractor reported promising test results for a special catalyst material formulated for the Ultera process to further improve NOx reduction.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 877,676 $ 272,552 Accounts receivable, net 14,569,397 14,176,452 Unbilled revenue 5,421,811 4,893,259 Inventory, net 6,405,229 6,294,862 Due from related party - 9,405 Prepaid and other current assets 635,034 722,042 Total current assets 27,909,147 26,368,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,465,948 11,273,115 Right of use assets 2,173,951 - Intangible assets, net 1,593,781 2,893,990 Goodwill 5,281,867 8,975,065 Other assets 691,941 393,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,116,635 $ 49,904,393 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Revolving line of credit, bank $ 2,402,384 $ 2,009,435 Accounts payable 5,271,756 7,153,330 Accrued expenses 2,599,366 1,528,014 Deferred revenue 2,635,619 2,507,541 Lease obligations, current 536,443 - Total current liabilities 13,445,568 13,198,320 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 145,464 2,375,700 Lease obligations, long-term 1,637,508 - Unfavorable contract liability, net 2,534,818 6,292,599 Total liabilities 17,763,358 21,866,619 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,849,261 and 24,824,746 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 24,849 24,825 Additional paid-in capital 56,622,285 56,427,928 Accumulated deficit (33,379,114 ) (28,670,095 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 23,268,020 27,782,658 Noncontrolling interest 85,257 255,116 Total stockholders' equity 23,353,277 28,037,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 41,116,635 $ 49,904,393

TECOGEN INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited)

2019 2018 Revenues Products $ 3,717,631 $ 3,702,610 Services 4,304,189 3,964,852 Energy production 690,124 1,648,946 8,711,944 9,316,408 Cost of sales Products 2,379,755 2,201,319 Services 2,773,732 2,430,973 Energy production 295,620 972,749 5,449,107 5,605,041 Gross profit 3,262,837 3,711,367 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,707,338 2,667,985 Selling 617,527 758,898 Research and Development 376,651 304,511 Goodwill impairment - 4,390,590 Total operating expenses 3,701,516 8,121,984 Loss from operations (438,679 ) (4,410,617 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income 143 104 Interest expense (38,304 ) (63,820 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities - (59,042 ) Total other expense, net (38,161 ) (122,758 ) Loss before income taxes (476,840 ) (4,533,375 ) Income tax provision (473 ) 9,931 Consolidated net loss (476,367 ) (4,523,444 ) (Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest (9,197 ) 151,540 Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc $ (485,564 ) $ (4,371,904 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,844,674 24,821,832

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc $ (485,564 ) $ (4,371,904 ) Interest expense, net 38,161 63,716 Provision for income taxes (473 ) (9,931 ) Depreciation and amortization, net 74,254 202,934 EBITDA (373,622 ) (4,115,185 ) Stock-based compensation 42,860 47,380 Unrealized loss on securities - 59,042 Merger related expenses - 120,333 Inventory write down 393,449 - Goodwill impairment - 4,390,590 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,687 $ 502,160

TECOGEN INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Revenues Products $ 12,977,896 $ 12,624,867 Services 17,307,718 16,859,291 Energy production 3,140,834 6,399,526 Total revenues 33,426,448 35,883,684 Cost of sales Products 8,385,574 7,797,591 Services 10,808,142 10,693,077 Energy production 1,753,980 3,801,154 Total cost of sales 20,947,696 22,291,822 Gross profit 12,478,752 13,591,862 Operating expenses General and administrative 10,380,143 10,790,841 Selling 2,685,200 2,651,128 Research and development 1,460,096 1,297,612 Gain on sale of assets (1,081,304 ) - Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 4,390,590 Total operating expenses 17,137,333 19,130,171 Loss from operations (4,658,581 ) (5,538,309 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income 933 8,030 Interest expense (101,851 ) (120,015 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities (19,680 ) (118,084 ) Total other expense, net (120,598 ) (230,069 ) Loss before income taxes (4,779,179 ) (5,768,378 ) State income tax provision 15,194 32,748 Consolidated net loss (4,794,373 ) (5,801,126 ) Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 85,354 92,594 Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,709,019 ) $ (5,708,532 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,839,957 24,815,926

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc $ (4,709,019 ) $ (5,708,532 ) Provision for income taxes 15,194 32,748 Interest expense, net 100,918 111,985 Depreciation and amortization, net 437,102 789,123 EBITDA (4,155,805 ) (4,774,676 ) Stock-based compensation 163,464 181,188 Unrealized loss on investment securities 19,680 118,084 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 4,390,590 Inventory write down 393,449 - Merger related expenses - 302,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,986 $ 217,454

TECOGEN INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2019 2018 Consolidated net loss $ (4,794,373 ) $ (5,801,126 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net 437,102 789,123 Gain on contract termination - (124,733 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,081,304 ) 22,088 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 48,000 4,395 Stock-based compensation 163,464 181,188 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 4,390,590 Non-cash interest expense 43,669 32,225 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (440,945 ) (4,467,939 ) Unbilled revenue (528,452 ) (697,586 ) Inventory, net (110,367 ) (1,164,057 ) Due from related party 9,405 576,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,545 ) 49,484 Other non-current assets (298,290 ) 113,284 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (1,881,574 ) 1,173,979 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 380,993 111,038 Deferred revenue (115,223 ) 1,006,893 Interest payable, related party - (52,265 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,484,242 ) (3,857,332 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (95,643 ) (828,086 ) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 5,000,000 2,003,606 Purchases of intangible assets (110,683 ) (226,847 ) Cash acquired in acquisition - 442,746 Expenses associated with asset acquisition - (2,457 ) Payment of stock issuance costs (2,700 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (84,505 ) (107,901 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,706,469 1,281,061 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds on revolving line of credit, net of payments 349,280 2,097,837 Payments for debt issuance costs - (145,011 ) Payments made on loan due to related party - (850,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 33,617 72,925 Net cash provided by financing activities 382,897 1,175,751 Change in cash and cash equivalents 605,124 (1,400,520 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 272,552 1,673,072 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 877,676 $ 272,552

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, goodwill impairment, one-time inventory adjustment and merger related expenses), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

