Ovation Science Inc.: Coronavirus Declared a Pandemic as Ovation Receives Interest for DermSafe from More Countries with the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces that following its initial shipment of 25,000 bottles of its DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion to China the interest for the product has gone worldwide. In addition to the shipment to China, the Company has shipped thousands of bottles to the United Kingdom as well as receiving multiple orders from Canada.

The WHO (World Health Organization) yesterday declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic; defined as the "worldwide spread" of a new disease. The spread of the coronavirus globally has fueled the demand for DermSafe, with the Company receiving requests to quote delivery from up to 1 million bottles. DermSafe is made with chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide in hospitals as it has a proven ability to kill both bacteria and viruses. DermSafe binds to the hands and resists wash-off and rub-off for up to 4 hours post application while continuing to kill both bacteria and viruses.

"We are glad that we were able to manufacture and deliver these additional orders of DermSafe and we expect more orders shortly as we have continued interest from China as well as other highly infected countries being Japan, S. Korea, Singapore and Italy," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We have ordered large inventories of ingredients and packaging material to manufacture DermSafe so we can act quickly to this growing pandemic.

"When the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, we knew that Ovation could offer a unique solution with our DermSafe hand sanitizer; one that really does not compare to anything in the market. Independent testing has proven that DermSafe can offer protection for people concerned about spreading all kinds of germs from person to person and from hard surface to persons," said Doreen McMorran, COO of Ovation. "Independent testing conducted at major virology labs in the UK and the United States, confirms that DermSafe has both an immediate kill as well as a long term kill for up to 4 hours on envelope viruses tested including H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (influenza virus). Although we have not tested against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) it is also an envelope virus."

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

