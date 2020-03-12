Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWHG ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07 Ticker-Symbol: 9H6 
Tradegate
12.03.20
15:02 Uhr
152,00 Euro
-12,00
-7,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,00
162,00
16:15
161,00
162,00
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AON
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC152,00-7,32 %