Revenues in Mobile Point of Sale Terminals Market to Climb More Than ~30X During 2019-2027; Cashless Economy Compelling Proposition, Notes Transparency Market Research

- Retailers put large bets on mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals to retain customer loyalty by harnessing factors of 'convenience' and 'speed' in contactless payments

- Whether NFC-enabled POS terminals define the adoption of next-generation mPOS terminals remains to be seen. In deciding this, customer data and security to play key role

ALBANY, New York, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: Current Prospects

The mPOS terminals market has already taken off, in the backdrop of rapid pace of digitization. Staggering numbers of contactless payment terminals adopted by merchants and retailers worldwide comprise mPOS terminals. Integration with internet of things (IoT) technologies has raised the criteria of convenience and accessibility. Rise in use of EMV chip-enabled payment cards for shopping among customers, and growing adoption of NFC-enabled POS in retail stores are key to propelling market to reach valuation of ~US$ 12 bn in 2019.

Future Outlook

Advent of cloud-based solutions and the proposition of 'monitor business anytime, anywhere' for businesses of all sizes are crucial to define the future growth opportunities for players in the mPOS terminals market. The market is projected to garner an astounding CAGR of staggering CAGR of ~37% during 2019-2027, pushing the valuation to ~US$ 152 bn by this period-end.

Analysts' View

Vendors lean on offering tailored solutions to merchants to meet their specific need, note analysts. Developing countries of Asia Pacific are key to new investment avenues for providers of mPOS terminals solutions, add the authors. They further opine that vendors should be cautious about system malfunction.

Download PDF brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72787

Key Takeaways of Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

Of the various authentication types, biometrics segment to clock CAGR of ~38% during 2019-2027

Popularity of NFC-based mPOS terminals to surpass the growth rate of biometrics; the former segment to expand at CAGR of ~45% during forecast period

Europe holds the leading share-- ~US$ 4.2 bn in 2019-and, is likely to retain its dominance

holds the leading share-- in 2019-and, is likely to retain its dominance North America comes second in relation the share in the global mPOS terminals market

comes second in relation the share in the global mPOS terminals market Expansion of the Asia Pacific market will be remarkable-the regional market to clock CAGR of ~44% from 2019 to 2027

Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing popularity of NFC-based contactless card payments among smartphone-wielding customers, especially in developing countries, in the face of sheer pace of digitization of businesses supports the growing prospect of mPOS terminals market. Following trends support the evolution. Further, relentless focus on ensuring safety of customer data paves way for innovation in mPOS systems.

With more than 59% of the world's population online, retail businesses have massive opportunities on their cards

Millions of installed base of cellular POS terminals in 2018, and still growing by significant margins year-over-year drives the shift from POS to mPOS

mPOS payments are increasingly forming key part of customer retention strategies. Businesses in the retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors leverage the gains for inventory management and providing loyalty programs, aside from contactless payments.

Growing numbers of small merchants are becoming a promising target cohort for vendors in the mPOS terminals market

Regulatory push for EMV-compliant mPOS solutions for merchants is one of the prominent growth trends.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

Pore over the detailed mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market study covering growth prospects in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, India, China, and Japan.

Key Impediments for Players in Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Study

A stiff competition arises from the popularity of mobile wallets among consumers, mainly due to them getting attracted to deals and cashback offers. This has also fueled customers preferring wallets as payment mode for online shopping.

Another veritable challenge is maintaining the privacy of customer's data.

How can Aspiring Players Navigate Competitive Landscape

Providers of mPOS terminals are gearing toward forging long-term partnerships with merchants, particularly in the government and retail sectors. They are also tapping into customized solutions, based on the size of merchants.

Forward integration by suppliers presents a moderate threat to well-entrenched players, and they are aiming at backward integration to promote consolidation. Financial services companies focused on expanding their payment businesses to new markets also present lucrative avenues to vendors in the mPOS terminals market.

Some of the promising players in the mPOS terminals market are Intuit, Inc., Fiserv Inc. (First Data Corporation), Bixolon Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., and PayPalHoldings, Inc.

Request For Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=72787

Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Competition Landscape

The mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market is segmented on the basis of:

Solution

Hardware



Integrated Card Reader Solutions





Card Reader Accessories



Software



Services

Industry

Restaurants



Hospitality



Healthcare



Retail



Warehouse/Distribution



Entertainment



Transportation



Public Transport & Rental Cars





Intercity Buses



Government



Consumer Utility Services



Authentication



EMV Chip and PIN





Magnetic Stripe





Chip and Sign





Near Field Communication (NFC)





Biometrics

Region

North America



South America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Mobile Point-of-Sale Market - Worldwide mPOS market, which is expected to attain a value of US$4.21 bn by 2017, will expand further at a remarkable CAGR of 35.40% between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$47.7 bn by the end of 2025

Point of Sale Receipt Printer Market - Market for global point of sale (PoS) receipt printers will likely expand at a healthy clip. A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the period between 2016 and 2025 to become worth US$ 4.2 bn by 2025.

Point-of-Sale Terminals Market - The global POS terminals market was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9%. Moreover, by 2026, the global point-of-sale installed base is expected to reach 758.6 million units, at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period 2018 - 2026.

Point-of-Sale Keyboard Market - The advancements in technology have resulted in the growth in demand for POS terminal solutions. Increasing adoption of credit and debit cards in transactions is further fueling the demand for POS terminals, which is in turn driving the POS keyboard market.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg