Wearable AI Market to Reach $69.51 bn, Globally, by 2026 at 26.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wearable AI Market by Type (Smart Watch, Smart Glasses, Smart Earwear, Smart Glove, and Others), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Military and Defense, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global wearable AI market generated $10.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $69.51 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 26.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Increased penetration of AI in healthcare industry, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and advancement of IoT and integration of wireless technology drive the global wearable AI market. However, short life of smart wearables restrains the market growth. On the other hand, AI assistance for animals and advancement in personal computing offers new opportunities in coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6409

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on lighting technology, the consumer electronics segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total share of the global wearable AI market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to various product launch, development and other such strategies. However, the military and defense segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.1% from 2019 to 2026. Military and defense across the world is adopting cordless and intelligent technology at a fast pace, which increases its market demands.

The smart watch segment to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on type, the smart watch segment held the highest market share of the global wearable AI market, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to due to its market demand catalyzed by high competition. However, the smart glove segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 29.1% from 2019 to 2026.

North America to rule the roost

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share on the basis of revenue, contributing to more than one-third of the global wearable AI market in 2018, and is expected to continue its highest share during the forecast period. North America is one of the developed regions with people having high disposable income, which influences the market demand. On the other hand, the region across Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 31.1% from 2019 to 2026Asia Pacific is a developing region which accommodates a large part of the world population. This factor increases the market demand.

Enquire for Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6409

Leading market players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Google Inc

TomTom International B.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

Motorola Mobility LLC

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Speech Recognition Market Size, Share Analysis |Industry Outlook 2026

Smartwatch Market Size, Share & Industry Growth | Forecast 2026

Enterprise Wearables Market Size, Share and Industry Opportunity 2026

Wearable Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, 2026

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size | Industry Trend & Forecast - 2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Wearable Payment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg