The scramble for new battery solutions is accelerating as researchers from Singapore tout an electrolyte which which they say produces highly stable lithium-sulfur batteries that maintain performance metrics - a task which has proven tricky thus far.A 'cupcake' approach may have brought the commercialization of lithium-sulfur solid-state batteries one step closer. Researchers from Singapore's A*Star NanoBio Lab (NBL) have designed a hybrid, quasi-solid electrolyte featuring a liquid-infused porous membrane which they say offers higher conductivity and stability properties than alternatives. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...