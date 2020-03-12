Technavio has been monitoring the higher education market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.82 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will during the forecast period. Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of internationalization in the education sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rise in the availability of open-source software providers might hamper market growth.

Higher Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

higher education market is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware

Software

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Higher education market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our higher education market report covers the following areas:

Higher education market size

Higher education market trends

Higher education market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of transitional education as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years.

Higher education market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the higher education market, including some of the vendors such as Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the higher education market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Higher education market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Dell Inc.

D2L Corp.

Discovery Inc.

Ellucian Co. LP

Instructure Inc.

Pearson plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

