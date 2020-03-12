The "Ethylene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024. Release: February, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the ethylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ethylene from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest ethylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ethylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ethylene producers on the basis of data from ethylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ethylene in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Ethylene market
1.1. Ethylene consumption in Russia
- Ethylene consumption, physical terms
- Ethylene consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethylene
- Ethylene structure by source of supply
1.2. Ethylene production
- Dynamics and volumes of ethylene production
- Ethylene production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethylene market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Ethylene production seasonality
- Ethylene production by manufacturers
1.3. Ethylene import
- Ethylene import, physical terms
- Ethylene import by countries, import structure
- Ethylene import by regions, import structure
- Ethylene import by company
- Ethylene import seasonality
- Ethylene import, value terms
- Ethylene import by countries, import structure
- Ethylene import by regions, import structure
- Ethylene import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Ethylene export
- Ethylene export, physical terms
- Ethylene export by countries, export structure
- Ethylene export by regions, export structure
- Ethylene export by company
- Ethylene exports seasonality
- Ethylene export, value terms
- Ethylene export by countries, export structure
- Ethylene export by regions, export structure
- Ethylene export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of ethylene market
1.5. Prices for ethylene in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on ethylene market
1.6. Ethylene sales
- Ethylene sales, physical terms
- Ethylene sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Ethylene market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in ethylene market in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene consumption in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene production in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene export in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in ethylene market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian ethylene
4. Ethylene producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
