The "Ethylene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024. Release: February, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the ethylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ethylene from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest ethylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ethylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ethylene producers on the basis of data from ethylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ethylene in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Ethylene market

1.1. Ethylene consumption in Russia

Ethylene consumption, physical terms

Ethylene consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethylene

Ethylene structure by source of supply

1.2. Ethylene production

Dynamics and volumes of ethylene production

Ethylene production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethylene market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Ethylene production seasonality

Ethylene production by manufacturers

1.3. Ethylene import

Ethylene import, physical terms

Ethylene import by countries, import structure

Ethylene import by regions, import structure

Ethylene import by company

Ethylene import seasonality

Ethylene import, value terms

Ethylene import by countries, import structure

Ethylene import by regions, import structure

Ethylene import by company

Import prices

1.4. Ethylene export

Ethylene export, physical terms

Ethylene export by countries, export structure

Ethylene export by regions, export structure

Ethylene export by company

Ethylene exports seasonality

Ethylene export, value terms

Ethylene export by countries, export structure

Ethylene export by regions, export structure

Ethylene export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of ethylene market

1.5. Prices for ethylene in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on ethylene market

1.6. Ethylene sales

Ethylene sales, physical terms

Ethylene sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Ethylene market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in ethylene market in Russia

Forecast of ethylene consumption in Russia

Forecast of ethylene production in Russia

Forecast of ethylene export in Russia

Forecast of ethylene import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in ethylene market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian ethylene

4. Ethylene producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

