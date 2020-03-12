The "Market of Fishing Tackle and Gear in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of fishing tackle and gear gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fishing tackle and gear from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fishing tackle and gear, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of fishing tackle and gear in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of fishing tackle and gear. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of fishing tackle and gear on the basis of data from manufacturers of fishing tackle and gear in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of fishing tackle and gear in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of fishing tackle and gear
1.1. Consumption of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Consumption of fishing tackle and gear
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fishing tackle and gear
- Structure of fishing tackle and gear by source of supply
1.2. Production of fishing tackle and gear
- Dynamics and volumes of production of fishing tackle and gear
- Production of fishing tackle and gear by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fishing tackle and gear
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of fishing tackle and gear
1.3. Import of fishing tackle and gear
- Import of fishing tackle and gear, physical terms
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by countries, import structure
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by regions, import structure
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by company
- Import seasonality of fishing tackle and gear
- Import of fishing tackle and gear, value terms
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by countries, import structure
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by regions, import structure
- Import of fishing tackle and gear by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of fishing tackle and gear
- Export of fishing tackle and gear, physical terms
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by countries, export structure
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by regions, export structure
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by company
- Export seasonality of fishing tackle and gear
- Export of fishing tackle and gear, value terms
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by countries, export structure
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by regions, export structure
- Export of fishing tackle and gear by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of fishing tackle and gear
1.5. Prices for fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of fishing tackle and gear
1.6. Sales of fishing tackle and gear
- Sales of fishing tackle and gear
2. Forecast of market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Forecast of production of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Forecast of export of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Forecast of import of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of fishing tackle and gear
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian fishing tackle and gear
4. Producers of fishing tackle and gear in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
