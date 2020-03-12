The "Market of Fishing Tackle and Gear in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of fishing tackle and gear gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fishing tackle and gear from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fishing tackle and gear, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of fishing tackle and gear in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of fishing tackle and gear. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of fishing tackle and gear on the basis of data from manufacturers of fishing tackle and gear in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of fishing tackle and gear in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of fishing tackle and gear

1.1. Consumption of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Consumption of fishing tackle and gear

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fishing tackle and gear

Structure of fishing tackle and gear by source of supply

1.2. Production of fishing tackle and gear

Dynamics and volumes of production of fishing tackle and gear

Production of fishing tackle and gear by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fishing tackle and gear

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of fishing tackle and gear

1.3. Import of fishing tackle and gear

Import of fishing tackle and gear, physical terms

Import of fishing tackle and gear by countries, import structure

Import of fishing tackle and gear by regions, import structure

Import of fishing tackle and gear by company

Import seasonality of fishing tackle and gear

Import of fishing tackle and gear, value terms

Import of fishing tackle and gear by countries, import structure

Import of fishing tackle and gear by regions, import structure

Import of fishing tackle and gear by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of fishing tackle and gear

Export of fishing tackle and gear, physical terms

Export of fishing tackle and gear by countries, export structure

Export of fishing tackle and gear by regions, export structure

Export of fishing tackle and gear by company

Export seasonality of fishing tackle and gear

Export of fishing tackle and gear, value terms

Export of fishing tackle and gear by countries, export structure

Export of fishing tackle and gear by regions, export structure

Export of fishing tackle and gear by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of fishing tackle and gear

1.5. Prices for fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of fishing tackle and gear

1.6. Sales of fishing tackle and gear

Sales of fishing tackle and gear

2. Forecast of market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Forecast of consumption of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Forecast of production of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Forecast of export of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Forecast of import of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of fishing tackle and gear

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian fishing tackle and gear

4. Producers of fishing tackle and gear in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

