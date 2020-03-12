The "Bread and Bakery Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the bread and bakery market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of bread and bakery from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the bread and bakery market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of bread and bakery, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest bread and bakery producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of bread and bakery producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of bread and bakery producers on the basis of data from bread and bakery manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of bread and bakery in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bread and bakery market

1.1. Bread and bakery consumption in Russia

Bread and bakery consumption, physical terms

Bread and bakery consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of bread and bakery

Bread and bakery structure by source of supply

1.2. Bread and bakery production

Dynamics and volumes of bread and bakery production

Bread and bakery production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian bread and bakery market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Bread and bakery production seasonality

1.3. Bread and bakery import

Bread and bakery import, physical terms

Bread and bakery import by countries, import structure

Bread and bakery import by regions, import structure

Bread and bakery import by company

Bread and bakery import seasonality

Bread and bakery import, value terms

Bread and bakery import by countries, import structure

Bread and bakery import by regions, import structure

Bread and bakery import by company

Import prices

1.4. Bread and bakery export

Bread and bakery export, physical terms

Bread and bakery export by countries, export structure

Bread and bakery export by regions, export structure

Bread and bakery export by company

Bread and bakery exports seasonality

Bread and bakery export, value terms

Bread and bakery export by countries, export structure

Bread and bakery export by regions, export structure

Bread and bakery export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of bread and bakery market

1.5. Prices for bread and bakery in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on bread and bakery market

1.6. Bread and bakery sales

Bread and bakery sales, physical terms

Bread and bakery sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Bread and bakery market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in bread and bakery market in Russia

Forecast of bread and bakery consumption in Russia

Forecast of bread and bakery production in Russia

Forecast of bread and bakery export in Russia

Forecast of bread and bakery import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in bread and bakery market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian bread and bakery

4. Bread and bakery producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

