The "Synthetic Rubber Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the synthetic rubber market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of synthetic rubber from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the synthetic rubber market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of synthetic rubber, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest synthetic rubber producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of synthetic rubber producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of synthetic rubber producers on the basis of data from synthetic rubber manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of synthetic rubber in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Synthetic rubber market
1.1. Synthetic rubber consumption in Russia
- Synthetic rubber consumption, physical terms
- Synthetic rubber consumption, value terms
- Synthetic rubber consumption, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of synthetic rubber
- Synthetic rubber structure by source of supply
1.2. Synthetic rubber production
- Dynamics and volumes of synthetic rubber production
- Synthetic rubber production by regions
- Synthetic rubber production by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian synthetic rubber market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Synthetic rubber production seasonality
1.3. Synthetic rubber import
- Synthetic rubber import, physical terms
- Synthetic rubber import by countries, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by regions, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by type, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by company
- Synthetic rubber import seasonality
- Synthetic rubber import, value terms
- Synthetic rubber import by countries, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by regions, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by type, import structure
- Synthetic rubber import by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Synthetic rubber export
- Synthetic rubber export, physical terms
- Synthetic rubber export by countries, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by regions, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by type, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by company
- Synthetic rubber exports seasonality
- Synthetic rubber export, value terms
- Synthetic rubber export by countries, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by regions, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by type, export structure
- Synthetic rubber export by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance of synthetic rubber market
1.5. Prices for synthetic rubber in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on synthetic rubber market
1.6. Synthetic rubber sales
- Synthetic rubber sales, physical terms
- Synthetic rubber sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Synthetic rubber market in Russia, 2019-2023
Factors and trends in synthetic rubber market in Russia
Forecast of synthetic rubber consumption in Russia
Forecast of synthetic rubber production in Russia
Forecast of synthetic rubber export in Russia
Forecast of synthetic rubber import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in synthetic rubber market
Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
Key Russian importers
Key Russian exporters
Key foreign consumers of Russian synthetic rubber
4. Synthetic rubber producers in Russia
Ranking of major producers by revenue
Ranking of major producers by profit
Ranking of major producers by profitability
Database of major producers in Russia
