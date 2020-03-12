The "Synthetic Rubber Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the synthetic rubber market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of synthetic rubber from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the synthetic rubber market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of synthetic rubber, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest synthetic rubber producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of synthetic rubber producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of synthetic rubber producers on the basis of data from synthetic rubber manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of synthetic rubber in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synthetic rubber market

1.1. Synthetic rubber consumption in Russia

Synthetic rubber consumption, physical terms

Synthetic rubber consumption, value terms

Synthetic rubber consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of synthetic rubber

Synthetic rubber structure by source of supply

1.2. Synthetic rubber production

Dynamics and volumes of synthetic rubber production

Synthetic rubber production by regions

Synthetic rubber production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian synthetic rubber market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Synthetic rubber production seasonality

1.3. Synthetic rubber import

Synthetic rubber import, physical terms

Synthetic rubber import by countries, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by regions, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by type, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by company

Synthetic rubber import seasonality

Synthetic rubber import, value terms

Synthetic rubber import by countries, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by regions, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by type, import structure

Synthetic rubber import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Synthetic rubber export

Synthetic rubber export, physical terms

Synthetic rubber export by countries, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by regions, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by type, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by company

Synthetic rubber exports seasonality

Synthetic rubber export, value terms

Synthetic rubber export by countries, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by regions, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by type, export structure

Synthetic rubber export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of synthetic rubber market

1.5. Prices for synthetic rubber in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on synthetic rubber market

1.6. Synthetic rubber sales

Synthetic rubber sales, physical terms

Synthetic rubber sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Synthetic rubber market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in synthetic rubber market in Russia

Forecast of synthetic rubber consumption in Russia

Forecast of synthetic rubber production in Russia

Forecast of synthetic rubber export in Russia

Forecast of synthetic rubber import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in synthetic rubber market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian synthetic rubber

4. Synthetic rubber producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

