Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 ISIN: US3666511072 Ticker-Symbol: GGRA 
Tradegate
12.03.20
11:29 Uhr
91,00 Euro
-4,50
-4,71 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,50
92,00
16:35
91,50
92,00
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARTNER INC91,00-4,71 %