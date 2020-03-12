DextraData, a leading provider of Business Application Solutions, today announced it has been mentioned by Gartner, Inc. in a 2020 report as a new(er) entrant in an IT Financial Management Market Perspective. A complimentary copy of the Gartner report "Build a Focused ITFM Cost Model and Use a Simple Allocation Approach to Deliver Rapid Value"* can be read now on the ITFM topic page of the German digitization experts.

"We consider our citation in the ITFM market perspective by Gartner as a confirmation of our goal to place IT in the driver seat of value creation," says Marco Wehler, Practice Manager of DextraData. Gartner analysts also predict within the report that "by 2024, 70% of all CIOs will have a dedicated ITFM system or tool to help clarify and analyze total IT spend."

"For the first time, ITFM solution CIO Cockpit by DextraData offers the opportunity to create a digital twin of IT. As a result, IT and non-IT management can see which infrastructure components are merged into which business services and what their status is", Wehler adds.

With the advanced analytics solution CIO Cockpit, DextaData has been supporting Chief Information Officer since 2016 in coping with the growing demands of increasingly complex IT environments. "We think that the Gartner Report, a complimentary copy of which can be read on our topic page, is an excellent tool for CIOs to build up an ITFM cost model and to gain an independent market overview of suitable software solutions", says Wehler.

For 25 years, DextraData has been advising companies on digital transformation issues and assisting them in the digitalization of their business. As an agile, independent software developer, DextraData develops innovative, industry-independent business applications in the areas of Advanced Data Analytics, Data Quality Management, Process Automation and Industry of Things. Due to its extensive technological know-how, extensive consulting experience and expert knowledge, DextraData is the ideal partner for medium-sized companies up to DAX companies.

Recent software solutions are Advanced Analytics Software CIO Cockpit, the IoT Platform Dex7 and the Aviation solution Logipad.

*Gartner, Build a Focused ITFM Cost Model and Use a Simple Allocation Approach to Deliver Rapid Value, Robert Naegle Chris Ganly 7 February 2020

