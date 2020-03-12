

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Thursday, triggering another 'circuit breaker' trading halt as the S&P 500 plummeted by more than 7 percent. With the continued sell-off, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have joined the Dow in bear market territory, falling more than 20 percent from their recent highs.



The major averages hit new lows shortly after trading resumed but have regained some ground since. The Dow is currently down 1,786.36 points or 7.6 percent at 21,766.86, the Nasdaq is down 486.72 points or 6.1 percent at 7,465.33 and the S&P 500 is down 177.15 points or 6.5 percent at 2,564.23.



Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak last night.



Trump was likely seeking to calm the markets but has instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.



The president's remarks also created some confusion, as he initially said the prohibitions would apply to trade and cargo before subsequently tweeting that trade 'will in no way be affected.'



Trump also announced plans to address the economic impact of the outbreak, although some investors have complained about a lack of specifics.



Reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak, the NBA has suspended its season after an all-star player tested positive for the coronavirus.



Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have also tested positive in Australia.



The coronavirus concerns have overshadowed the day's economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 7th.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed producer prices declined by much more than expected in the month of February amid a steep drop in energy prices.



Most of the major sectors have shown substantial moves to the downside on the day, reflecting another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.



Housing stocks are posting particularly steep losses, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index plummeting by 10.6 percent to its lowest intraday level in over a year.



Significant weakness is also visible among energy stocks, which are moving lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude for April delivery is tumbling $1.68 to $31.30 a barrel.



Banking stocks have also come under considerable selling pressure, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 9.8 percent to a more than three-year intraday low.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 4.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.



The major European markets have tanked over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index has cratered by 10.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 9.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 9.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 9.5 basis points at 0.725 percent.



