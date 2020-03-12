Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on new product development strategy. The client, a cosmetics company, based out of Central Europe, wanted to focus into developing vegan cosmetics products. To do so, they needed help in identifying the right suppliers, understanding the FDA's regulations, devising marketing plans, and creating an e-commerce store. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering new product development strategy. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client also wanted to efficiently communicate with their target customers and understand customer satisfaction regarding their products and services.

Our Integrated ApproachTo help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and support them in their new vegan cosmetics product development needs, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of new product research, customer intelligence, SWOT analysis, and market intelligence study. The engagement also involved examining vegan cosmetics market trends and generating potential product ideas.

Business impact of the new product development strategy for the cosmetics company

Gained understanding of the FDA's regulations

Identified the right suppliers to provide them with quality raw materials

Developed vegan liquid mineral foundations by experimenting with new ingredients

Evaluated customer satisfaction level regarding their products

Created an e-commerce store and promoted their new products online

Achieved huge commercial success for its new product

Increased sales by 31% in two years

Devised a sound marketing plan

