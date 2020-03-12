The "Market of Glucose-Fructose Syrups in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of glucose-fructose syrups gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of glucose-fructose syrups from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of glucose-fructose syrups, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of glucose-fructose syrups in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of glucose-fructose syrups. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of glucose-fructose syrups on the basis of data from manufacturers of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of glucose-fructose syrups in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of glucose-fructose syrups
1.1. Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms
- Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of glucose-fructose syrups
- Structure of glucose-fructose syrups by source of supply
1.2. Production of glucose-fructose syrups
- Dynamics and volumes of production of glucose-fructose syrups
- Production of glucose-fructose syrups by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of glucose-fructose syrups
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups
1.3. Import of glucose-fructose syrups
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, import structure
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, import structure
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by company
- Import seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, import structure
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, import structure
- Import of glucose-fructose syrups by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of glucose-fructose syrups
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, export structure
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, export structure
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by company
- Export seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, export structure
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, export structure
- Export of glucose-fructose syrups by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of glucose-fructose syrups
1.5. Prices for glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of glucose-fructose syrups
1.6. Sales of glucose-fructose syrups
- Sales of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms
- Sales of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms
2. Forecast of market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Forecast of production of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Forecast of export of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Forecast of import of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of glucose-fructose syrups
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian glucose-fructose syrups
4. Producers of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
