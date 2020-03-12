The "Market of Glucose-Fructose Syrups in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of glucose-fructose syrups gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of glucose-fructose syrups from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of glucose-fructose syrups, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of glucose-fructose syrups in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of glucose-fructose syrups. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of glucose-fructose syrups on the basis of data from manufacturers of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of glucose-fructose syrups in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of glucose-fructose syrups

1.1. Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms

Consumption of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of glucose-fructose syrups

Structure of glucose-fructose syrups by source of supply

1.2. Production of glucose-fructose syrups

Dynamics and volumes of production of glucose-fructose syrups

Production of glucose-fructose syrups by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of glucose-fructose syrups

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups

1.3. Import of glucose-fructose syrups

Import of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, import structure

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, import structure

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by company

Import seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups

Import of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, import structure

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, import structure

Import of glucose-fructose syrups by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of glucose-fructose syrups

Export of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, export structure

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, export structure

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by company

Export seasonality of glucose-fructose syrups

Export of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by countries, export structure

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by regions, export structure

Export of glucose-fructose syrups by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of glucose-fructose syrups

1.5. Prices for glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of glucose-fructose syrups

1.6. Sales of glucose-fructose syrups

Sales of glucose-fructose syrups, physical terms

Sales of glucose-fructose syrups, value terms

2. Forecast of market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Forecast of consumption of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Forecast of production of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Forecast of export of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Forecast of import of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of glucose-fructose syrups

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian glucose-fructose syrups

4. Producers of glucose-fructose syrups in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

