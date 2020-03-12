

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) are losing nearly 5% on Thursday morning.



The UK Government on Wednesday announced that starting in April, it will levy 2% tax on revenues made from digital services like online marketplaces, search engines, social media platforms, streaming services.



The Digital Services Tax (DST) will apply to multinational companies that register revenues of 500 million pounds ($641 million) on an annual basis, but only if 25 million pounds ($32 million) of that is derived from UK users.



'The application of the current corporate tax rules to businesses operating in the digital economy has led to a misalignment between the place where profits are taxed and the place where value is created,' the Treasury said.



Tech giants including Google (GOOGL) Facebook and Amazon (AMZN) could get affected by this new tax.



FB is currently trading at $162.55, down $7.69 or 4.52%, on the Nasdaq.



