Our business analysis of the market of garlic gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of garlic from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of garlic in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of garlic, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of garlic

1.1. Consumption of garlic in Russia

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of garlic

Structure of garlic by source of supply

1.2. Gross harvest of garlic

Dynamics and volumes of gross harvest of garlic

Gross harvest of garlic by regions

Gross harvest of garlic by category of farms

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of garlic

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

1.3. Croplands of garlic

1.4. Crop yield of garlic

1.5. Import of garlic

Import of garlic, physical terms

Import of garlic by countries, import structure

Import of garlic by regions, import structure

Import of garlic by company

Import seasonality of garlic

Import of garlic, value terms

Import of garlic by countries, import structure

Import of garlic by regions, import structure

Import of garlic by company

Import prices

1.6. Export of garlic

Export of garlic, physical terms

Export of garlic by countries, export structure

Export of garlic by regions, export structure

Export of garlic by company

Export seasonality of garlic

Export of garlic, value terms

Export of garlic by countries, export structure

Export of garlic by regions, export structure

Export of garlic by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of garlic

1.7. Prices for garlic in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Consumer prices of garlic

Consumer prices of garlic by regions

Price correlation on market of garlic

2. Forecast of market of garlic in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of garlic in Russia

Forecast of consumption of garlic in Russia

Forecast of production of garlic in Russia

Forecast of export of garlic in Russia

Forecast of import of garlic in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of garlic

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian garlic

