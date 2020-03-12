The "Market of Garlic in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of garlic gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of garlic from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of garlic in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of garlic, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of garlic
1.1. Consumption of garlic in Russia
- Consumption of garlic
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of garlic
- Structure of garlic by source of supply
1.2. Gross harvest of garlic
- Dynamics and volumes of gross harvest of garlic
- Gross harvest of garlic by regions
- Gross harvest of garlic by category of farms
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of garlic
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
1.3. Croplands of garlic
1.4. Crop yield of garlic
1.5. Import of garlic
- Import of garlic, physical terms
- Import of garlic by countries, import structure
- Import of garlic by regions, import structure
- Import of garlic by company
- Import seasonality of garlic
- Import of garlic, value terms
- Import of garlic by countries, import structure
- Import of garlic by regions, import structure
- Import of garlic by company
- Import prices
1.6. Export of garlic
- Export of garlic, physical terms
- Export of garlic by countries, export structure
- Export of garlic by regions, export structure
- Export of garlic by company
- Export seasonality of garlic
- Export of garlic, value terms
- Export of garlic by countries, export structure
- Export of garlic by regions, export structure
- Export of garlic by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of garlic
1.7. Prices for garlic in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Consumer prices of garlic
- Consumer prices of garlic by regions
- Price correlation on market of garlic
2. Forecast of market of garlic in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of garlic in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of garlic in Russia
- Forecast of production of garlic in Russia
- Forecast of export of garlic in Russia
- Forecast of import of garlic in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of garlic
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian garlic
