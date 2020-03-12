The "French Fries Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the french fries market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of french fries from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the french fries market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of french fries, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest french fries producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of french fries producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of french fries producers on the basis of data from french fries manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of french fries in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. French fries market
1.1. French fries consumption in Russia
- French fries consumption, physical terms
- French fries consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of french fries
- French fries structure by source of supply
1.2. French fries production
- Dynamics and volumes of french fries production
- French fries production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian french fries market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- French fries production seasonality
1.3. French fries import
- French fries import, physical terms
- French fries import by countries, import structure
- French fries import by regions, import structure
- French fries import by company
- French fries import seasonality
- French fries import, value terms
- French fries import by countries, import structure
- French fries import by regions, import structure
- French fries import by company
- Import prices
1.4. French fries export
- French fries export, physical terms
- French fries export by countries, export structure
- French fries export by regions, export structure
- French fries export by company
- French fries exports seasonality
- French fries export, value terms
- French fries export by countries, export structure
- French fries export by regions, export structure
- French fries export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of french fries market
1.5. Prices for french fries in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on french fries market
1.6. French fries sales
- French fries sales, physical terms
- French fries sales, value terms
2. Forecast of French fries market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in french fries market in Russia
- Forecast of french fries consumption in Russia
- Forecast of french fries production in Russia
- Forecast of french fries export in Russia
- Forecast of french fries import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in french fries market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian french fries
4. French fries producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eacoi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005562/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900