The "French Fries Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the french fries market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of french fries from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the french fries market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of french fries, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest french fries producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of french fries producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of french fries producers on the basis of data from french fries manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of french fries in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. French fries market

1.1. French fries consumption in Russia

French fries consumption, physical terms

French fries consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of french fries

French fries structure by source of supply

1.2. French fries production

Dynamics and volumes of french fries production

French fries production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian french fries market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

French fries production seasonality

1.3. French fries import

French fries import, physical terms

French fries import by countries, import structure

French fries import by regions, import structure

French fries import by company

French fries import seasonality

French fries import, value terms

French fries import by countries, import structure

French fries import by regions, import structure

French fries import by company

Import prices

1.4. French fries export

French fries export, physical terms

French fries export by countries, export structure

French fries export by regions, export structure

French fries export by company

French fries exports seasonality

French fries export, value terms

French fries export by countries, export structure

French fries export by regions, export structure

French fries export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of french fries market

1.5. Prices for french fries in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on french fries market

1.6. French fries sales

French fries sales, physical terms

French fries sales, value terms

2. Forecast of French fries market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in french fries market in Russia

Forecast of french fries consumption in Russia

Forecast of french fries production in Russia

Forecast of french fries export in Russia

Forecast of french fries import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in french fries market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian french fries

4. French fries producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eacoi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005562/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900