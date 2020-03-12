Italian company Ecoprogetti will supply the production equipment to Bahrain-based module producer Solartecc. Output is set to begin in the third quarter.Bahrain-based Solartecc Green Energy Factory is building a 25 MW capacity solar module manufacturing facility at the Bahrain International Investment Park. The production equipment will be supplied by Italian provider Ecoprogetti. "The manufacturer will produce high-efficiency mono PERC modules," an Ecoprogetti spokesperson told pv magazine. "The line has a current capacity of 25 MW but it may be easily expanded to 50 MW." Production is planned ...

