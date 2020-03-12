The "Methanol Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the methanol market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of methanol from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the methanol market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of methanol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest methanol producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of methanol producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of methanol producers on the basis of data from methanol manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of methanol in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methanol market
1.1. Methanol consumption in Russia
- Methanol consumption, physical terms
- Methanol consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of methanol
- Methanol structure by source of supply
1.2. Methanol production
- Dynamics and volumes of methanol production
- Methanol production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian methanol market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Methanol production seasonality
- Methanol production by manufacturers
1.3. Methanol import
- Methanol import, physical terms
- Methanol import by countries, import structure
- Methanol import by regions, import structure
- Methanol import by company
- Methanol import seasonality
- Methanol import, value terms
- Methanol import by countries, import structure
- Methanol import by regions, import structure
- Methanol import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Methanol export
- Methanol export, physical terms
- Methanol export by countries, export structure
- Methanol export by regions, export structure
- Methanol export by company
- Methanol exports seasonality
- Methanol export, value terms
- Methanol export by countries, export structure
- Methanol export by regions, export structure
- Methanol export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of methanol market
1.5. Prices for methanol in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on methanol market
1.6. Methanol sales
- Methanol sales, physical terms
- Methanol sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Methanol market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in methanol market in Russia
- Forecast of methanol consumption in Russia
- Forecast of methanol production in Russia
- Forecast of methanol export in Russia
- Forecast of methanol import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in methanol market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian methanol
4. Methanol producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
