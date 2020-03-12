Building a successful business presents a multitude of challenges for life sciences companies todayTo address this issue and help businesses tackle the growing healthcare complexities,Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, redesigned its real world evidence analytics solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005330/en/

Life sciences companies often find themselves in an over-crowded and competitive field, taking on peers as well as larger organizations with varying budgets. Yet in the face of escalating expectations, relying on quick-fix solutions can be a costly gamble. To grow and compete, life sciences companies are now leveraging real world evidence analytics solutions to future proof of their success.

Effective use of real world evidence capabilities will enable life sciences companies to sustain a leading edge. Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

To succeed life sciences companies must embrace new strategies, partnerships, and technologies to realize opportunities to discover, optimize, and demonstrate value through the application of real world evidence analytics. The industry-wide shift to value-based business models and the move towards more personalized healthcare services have helped fuel interest in using RWE data to understand and demonstrate the value of pharmaceutical and medical device innovations.

At Quantzig, we understand the importance of such factors from a business perspective, which is why we've developed a complex suite of real world evidence analytics solutions to address all your challenges and focus on core business activities.

Leveraging real world data is not new to life sciences companies, but stakes are higher, and the competition is intense in today's healthcare industry. Schedule a FREE demo to gain limited-time complimentary access to our advanced RWE analytics platforms.

Our comprehensive suite of real world evidence analytics solutions provides an edge by empowering life sciences companies to:

To compress the workflow and improve time to insight

Enhance R&D outcomes in areas such as improving trial design and patient recruitment

Capitalize on new opportunities and thrive in today's technology-enabled, value-focused health care market

According to a real world evidence analytics expert at Quantzig, "Life sciences companies should maximize the value of real world data by using it for decision making at an enterprise-level rather than adopting traditional siloed approaches for data analysis.

Quantzig's real world analytics capabilities now include:

1: Patient Journey Analytics

Through our advanced patient journey analytics solutions, we help our clients to examine the clinical and non-clinical procedures associated with patient care and delivers strategic insights to improve diagnostic and treatment processes.

Speak to an analytics expert to learn more about the business benefits of real world evidence analytics.

2: Physician Journey Analysis

Our physician journey analysis solutions focus on improving drug discovery and drug development by analyzing patient data sets on a much deeper level. It also offers insights into patient history, referrals, and lab tests, and therapeutics and drugs available in the market.

3: Patient Engagement Solutions

Our real world evidence analytics solutions enable life sciences companies to optimize patient care systems and drug delivery methods through patient engagement models.

Our team of experts offers effective strategies to improve healthcare decision-making and design initiatives to promote superior services. Request a FREE proof of concept to learn more about our real world evidence analytics capabilities.

FREE WEBINAR: Learn more about product cannibalization its impact on marketing ROI by joining our FREE Webinar on "Are You Factoring-in CANNIBALIZATION in Your Marketing ROI Measurement?" Register here: https://bit.ly/2vOC8JP

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005330/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us