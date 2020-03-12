Cymulate Supports Companies With Free License to Test Their Security Posture Against the Latest Cyber Threats in the Wild

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the most comprehensive SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced it is providing a free 60 day license to new customers in order to preemptively bolster their cybersecurity defense amidst the disruption.

Starting today, Cymulate's complimentary license empowers companies of all sizes to quickly and easily ensure their security controls are correctly configured against the latest wave of cyber-attacks, predominantly via phishing campaigns including Coronavirus-themed malware.

Cymulate's free two month license to run immediate threats tests against your company's security controls is available here .

"In light of the current global situation surrounding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease), attention is focused on business concerns and employees' safety," says Eyal Wachsman, Co-founder and CEO of Cymulate. "This level of disruption to normal operations when employees are increasingly being forced to work from home creates the perfect storm for increased cyber-crime activity. Our complimentary, SaaS-based security testing license allows companies to understand their security gaps within minutes and provides them with the actionable insights to mitigate and prevent cyber-attacks and data breaches."

"Cymulate's research team is proactive, working 24/7, adding new immediate threats onto its platform as they emerge, enabling security professionals to protect their companies simply, from anywhere, anytime," says Avihai Ben-Yossef, Co-founder and CTO of Cymulate and a member of Forbes 30 Under 30. "We are proud to enable companies to be focused on their business operations and challenges at this difficult time."

Cymulate's automated BAS offering delivers continuous testing across the full kill-chain, including the ability to run the industry's first agentless APT simulation. Their user-friendly approach is swiftly being adopted by enterprises across the US and Europe.

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a SaaS-based breach and attack simulation platform that makes it simple to know and optimize your security posture any time, all the time and empowers companies to safeguard their business-critical assets. With just a few clicks, Cymulate challenges your security controls by initiating thousands of attack simulations, showing you exactly where you're exposed and how to fix it-making security continuous, fast and part of every-day activities.