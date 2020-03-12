Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXW) LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020 - 1 Funds 12-March-2020 / 16:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117.500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUND Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-factor World Index UCITS ETF Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Luxembourg, March 12, 2020, Dear Shareholder, The publication of the J.P. Morgan Equity Risk Premia - Europe Multi Factor Long Only (EUR) Index has been suspended as from February 28, 2020 and the value of the net assets in the Sub-Fund has decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level for the Sub-Fund to be operated in an economically efficient manner, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") in accordance with article 34 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company has decided to liquidate Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-factor Europe Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in accordance with the timeframe below: ISIN Code Suspension Primary Liquidation Final Net on the Market Day (Last NAV Asset Value Secondary Suspension close of the Calculation Market (close of below days) date (close of the below the below days) days) LU1348962132 06/03/2020 02/03/2020 13/03/2020 16/03/2020 Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the liquidation will be borne by the Sub-Fund. Further to the above, the Board has decided to suspend the Subscription and the Redemption of Shares within the Sub-Fund as from March 2, 2020. Listing of the Shares from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be suspended as from March 6, 2020 (after the close of the stock exchanges). Finally, the Board has decided that all the Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of March 13, 2020 at the final Net Asset Value of March 13,2020 calculated on March 16, 2020. Any liquidation proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg. This liquidation will be reflected in the Prospectus at the next opportunity. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board. ISIN: LU1348962132, LU1348962132 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LYXW Sequence No.: 52017 EQS News ID: 996059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)