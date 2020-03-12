10.9% of all U.S. international flights and 16.9% of scheduled U.S. international seats will be affected

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, released its latest analysis on the global impact of the coronavirus on the air travel market.

The Europe to United States travel ban will have far-reaching implications for the global aviation industry. The ban will affect 10.9% of all international flights and 16.9% of all scheduled international seats between the United States and Schengen countries. Overall, 6,747 flights and roughly 2 million seats will be affected each way over the next four weeks.

Delta and United Airlines are the most affected U.S. carriers. Together, they account for 31% of the affected flights. Lufthansa is the most affected European airline (13%). The most affected European countries are Germany, France and the Netherlands-which service 57% of all flights between the Schengen Area and U.S.

"COVID-19 has caused the single largest disruption to the air travel market ever," said John Grant, senior aviation analyst at OAG. "The situation is extremely fluid, with travel restrictions, capacity and airline schedules changing by the day. Expect a significant amount of cancellations from U.S. and European carriers in the coming days."

Looking ahead to scheduled capacity for April 2020, as of March 12, 2020, there are currently 13,169 scheduled, one-way flights from Europe to the U.S., including the United Kingdom. The countries with the most scheduled flights include the UK (4,121 flights), Germany (1741 flights), France (1,570 flights), Netherlands (1,212 flights) and Spain (851 flights).

For more information, visit OAG's dedicated page: https://www.oag.com/coronavirus-airline-schedules-data

