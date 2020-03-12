Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 5th to March 11th, 2020 included:
03/05/2020
FR0011950732
40 000
10,0281
XPAR
03/06/2020
FR0011950732
45000
9,544
XPAR
03/09/2020
FR0011950732
100000
9,0216
XPAR
03/10/2020
FR0011950732
81 453
8,9330
XPAR
03/10/2020
FR0011950732
678
9,0750
BATE
03/10/2020
FR0011950732
17122
9,022
CHIX
03/10/2020
FR0011950732
747
9,0750
TRQX
03/11/2020
FR0011950732
97197
8,3389
XPAR
TOTAL
382 197
8,9962
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
