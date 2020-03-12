Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2020 | 18:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Citadel Securities GP LLC (and its subsidiaries)

Company announcement 7-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK



Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed that Kenneth C. Griffin (ultimate beneficial owner of Citadel) has reduced his holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,517,236 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.91168% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company announcement Citadel shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fe3ee07-f091-4f96-b74f-3018037397ee)
