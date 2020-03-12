Findit, Inc.: Findit Inc. Receives Approval to Accept Credit Card Payments on Urban CBD Collective Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) which owns and operates the website UrbanCBDCollective has been approved for credit card payments on the website. With a full line of Topical CBD Lotions and Oils, the approval for merchant processing will enable customers to purchase any of the topical lotions or oils available on Urban CBD Collective.

Findit owns the brands Urban CBD Collective™ and Urban Lifestyle Collective™, and both lines have their products available for purchase on Urban CBD Collective. The lines currently consist of over 30 SKUs of topicals that come in 5 different fragrances.

The lines consist of topical oils and lotions in a variety of sizes and five fragrances. Sizes range from 30ml to 120ml tinctures, 2oz to 4oz salves and 4oz to 8oz lotions. Most CBD consumers will be able to purchase a topical that can meet their wants and needs. We also provide a variety of milligrams of CBD Isolate in the various sizes of the products. Currently, products contain between 100mg to 1000mg depending on the product(s) you select.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With the approval of our online checkout on Urban CBD Collective, we will now devote more resources to our online marketing efforts to drive retail buyers to Urban CBD Collective in an effort to increase sales and earnings from our CBD Topical line."

The price points offered on Urban CBD Collective provide our customers with extremely competitive price points for topical oils and lotions. Urban CBD Collective provides current COAs from Steep Hill in Arkansas, a third party lab under the transparency tab.

Tinctures are available in three sizes of 30ml, 60ml, and 120ml and three different amounts of 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg of CBD Isolate of the highest quality. Our price points have made it possible for consumers who need CBD topical products on an ongoing basis to find and purchase what they need when previously the high cost associated with high quality CBD topical products may have prevented them from doing so.

Findit is focusing on the B2C market for its CBD Topical line along with making the products available to retail outlets at wholesale prices in 2020. In 2019, our line Urban CBD Collective was available at TJ Maxx and Marshalls retail stores. Findit has been receiving orders from consumers that previously purchased the products from TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Retail store owners and e-commerce websites that are looking to carry CBD topical products can add Urban CBD Collective or Urban Lifestyle Collective to their line of products. We currently have 35 SKUs to choose from at prices that are competitive and consumer friendly. Our CBD products are formulated, bottled and labeled in an FDA approved facility in the United States that has been in operation since 1992. Findit recently added ApolloHempire.com as a seller of our full line of topical oils and lotions.

Urban CBD Collective is looking for sales reps throughout the United States that would like to carry our line of topical CBD products. Please contact us today for more information on this opportunity.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

