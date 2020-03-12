Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 5, 2020 to March 9, 2020:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 05.03.2020 790,546 39.221 31,005,877 XPAR 05.03.2020 242,951 39.218 9,528,091 CHIX 05.03.2020 98,937 39.218 3,880,156 TRQX 05.03.2020 193,429 39.217 7,585,764 BATE 06.03.2020 1,178,565 37.812 44,564,062 XPAR 06.03.2020 187,890 37.753 7,093,401 CHIX 06.03.2020 70,723 37.749 2,669,753 TRQX 06.03.2020 70,806 37.746 2,672,668 BATE 09.03.2020 103,173 32.574 3,360,742 XPAR 09.03.2020 72,090 32.230 2,323,437 CHIX 09.03.2020 12,563 32.637 410,021 TRQX 09.03.2020 12,557 32.730 410,995 BATE Total 3,034,230 38.067 115,504,970

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005656/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com