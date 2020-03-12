Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 5, 2020 to March 9, 2020:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
05.03.2020
790,546
39.221
31,005,877
XPAR
05.03.2020
242,951
39.218
9,528,091
CHIX
05.03.2020
98,937
39.218
3,880,156
TRQX
05.03.2020
193,429
39.217
7,585,764
BATE
06.03.2020
1,178,565
37.812
44,564,062
XPAR
06.03.2020
187,890
37.753
7,093,401
CHIX
06.03.2020
70,723
37.749
2,669,753
TRQX
06.03.2020
70,806
37.746
2,672,668
BATE
09.03.2020
103,173
32.574
3,360,742
XPAR
09.03.2020
72,090
32.230
2,323,437
CHIX
09.03.2020
12,563
32.637
410,021
TRQX
09.03.2020
12,557
32.730
410,995
BATE
Total
3,034,230
38.067
115,504,970
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
