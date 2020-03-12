Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2020 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3152 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16247542 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 52021 EQS News ID: 996099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)