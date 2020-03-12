Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2020 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 173.3505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13812265 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 52028 EQS News ID: 996113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

