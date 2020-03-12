Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2020 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7244264 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 52029 EQS News ID: 996115 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)