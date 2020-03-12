Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.4554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16934724 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 52031 EQS News ID: 996119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)