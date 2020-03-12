Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.5487 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 635673 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 52032 EQS News ID: 996121 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)