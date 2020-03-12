Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Annual Results 2019 - Sharp impact of exceptional operations on stock (large clearance and depreciation) 12-March-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Annual Results 2019 SHARP IMPACT OF EXCEPTIONAL OPERATIONS ON STOCK (Large CLEARANCE AND DEPRECIATION) La Plaine Saint Denis, 12 March 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published its annual results for revenues for the year ending 31 December 2019. Annual results significantly impacted by non-recurring items Revenues were down -8.4% (-8.0% for online activities) due to: · A sluggish economic environment throughout the year; · strategic decisions aimed at restoring profitability and reducing inventory risk: · a deliberately more limited offering (more selectiveness in purchases, fewer firm purchases); · geographical streamlining involving the closure of several sites worldwide; · a considerable reduction in marketing expenditure, down 28% over the year. An EBITDA[1] loss of EUR 31.4 million, in line with December 2019 expectations, including: · Stock operations for EUR 34 million, integrating EUR 21 million of exceptional depreciations and massive inventory clearance in H2 at knock-down prices of unsold online items and returns, in a challenging B2B market conditions (wholesale); · + EUR 3.1 million due to application of IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019. Net result of -EUR 70.5 million, which included: · -EUR 21.6 million of non-recurring expenses, including restructuring charges, the winding up of a logistics project that has ceased to be of strategic value, an complementary price relating to the acquisition of SaldiI Privati, consultancy fees, provisions for risks and various other expenses mainly without cash flow impact; · -EUR 1.3 million of tax. Financial structure maintained · Shareholders' equity of EUR 152 million; · Value of stock almost halved to EUR 48 million at 31 December 2019; · Gross cash and cash equivalents of EUR 49.0 million; · Net financial debt of EUR 29.3 million (of which EUR 23.3 million due to impact of application of IFRS 16); · Reclassification of all non-IFRS financial debt to short term. Advanced discussions with banks for the renewal of financing lines. Path to improved EBITDA margin underlined in H2, despite a downturn of activity in Q4 · Strong reduction in EBITDA loss between the first and second semester (-8.3 million euros vs -23.2 million euros); · EBITDA for the second half of the year at equilibrium excluding exceptional depreciations of stocks; · First effects of the reduction in operating costs. Outlook · Actions initiated concerning product offering, designed to improve the business trend; · Continuation of the plan with the aim of reducing operating costs with a strong focus on logistics and G&A expenses; · New growth drivers developed, especially in SRP Media. Primary statements at 31 December 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors, which convened that day. The certification report will be issued once the procedures for publishing the annual financial report have been finalised. The group's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be settled and available on the Showroomprivé website (https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/) by 30 April 2020 at the latest. Key figures 2019 (EUR million) 2018 2019 Change H2 2018 H2 2019 Change Net revenues 672.2 615.6 -8.4% 356.8 313.5 -12.1% Total Internet 658.5 605.8 -8.0% 351.5 307.1 -12.6% revenues Gross margin 243.8 187.5 -23.1% 133.4 98.8 -25.9% as % of revenues 36.3% 30.5% -5.8 pt 37.4% 31.5% -5.9 pt Current operating -249.4 -234.3 -6.1% -132.8 -114.6 -13.7% expenses as % of revenues 37.1% 38.1% +1.0 pt 37.2% 36.5% -0.7 pt EBITDA 5.1 -31.4 N.A 5.9 -8.3 N.A Net results -4.4 -70.5 N.A 2.1 -29.0 N.A Showroomprivé co-founders and co-CEOs Thierry Petit and David Dayan, said: "2019 has been a difficult year and an intense one too. It was instrumental in shaping our Group for the coming years. After several years of strong growth, we had to make significant changes to the way the Group works - especially its purchasing model - to adapt to market changes. So, we restructured much of our business and made changes to our inventory, which had grown too large and consequently had a very bad knock-on effect on our figures. At the same time, we sought to optimise all processes and reduce costs. These plans are all well underway today. They've even improved EBITDA, which is now almost at equilibrium when excluding non-recurring inventory impairment in the second half of 2019, marking a clear improvement compared to the first half. Our priority in 2020 will be to continue on this path to improved profitability by pursuing our optimisation actions with considerable potential identified in logistics management and inventory-streamlining. One of our challenges will also be to make our internet business more stable, though this online business will still be in decline in the first half of this year. The commercial team will be strengthened, actions taken in regard to brands and new offers, will help us reach this goal, especially given that our customer base again proved resilient in 2019. This roadmap will be pursued with support from our financial partners, with whom we are currently discussing bank financing with an extended maturity adapted to our trajectory. We'll share a new progress report with you at the end of the first half of 2020." DETAILED COMMENTS BY TYPE OF INDICATOR Revenues (EUR million) 2018 2019 Change Internet revenues France 546.2 506.8 -7.2% International 112.3 99.0 -11.9% International 107.3 98.8 -8.0% (like-for-like1) Total Internet 658.5 605.8 -8.0% revenues Other revenues 13.7 9.8 -28.8% Net revenues 672.2 615.6 -8.4% * Restated for closures of Polish, German and multi-currency sites The Group's 2019 revenues were down 8.4% at EUR 615.6 million, after this trend accelerated at the end of the half-year. A sluggish economic environment all year long explains this downturn, as do certain strategic decisions: · greater focus on higher-margin business and a gradual shift from the firm purchase model (20.3% of sales in 2019, down 5.3 points) towards conditional purchases and sales by dropshipping[2] , reducing de facto the number of products on offer; · Streamlining of worldwide business, involving the closure of certain country branches and sites, combined with a significant reduction in marketing investments, leading to a drop in online platform traffic. In retail, internet sales in France were at EUR 506.8 million, down 7.2% over the year. They were not only affected by the factors previously mentioned but also by the absence of any major operation from the entity SRP Media. SRP Media's 2019 revenues, restated with these sales, are growing. Worldwide, revenues were down 11.9%. Excluding the impact of the Polish, German and multi-currency site closures, they were down 8.0%. Saldi Privati posted a slight decline in 2019 due to greater selectiveness of product offering. Other revenues, including non-internet sales were down 28.8% over the year. This drop was mainly due to a pricing effect as the Group had decided to massively run-down surplus inventories online (stock left over from difficulties in the handling stocks and unsold internet items) at slashed prices in a fiercely competitive physical clearance market. This strategy aims to clear stock with the purpose of reducing the related logistical costs. Key performance indicators* 2018 2019 Change Cumulative buyers** (millions) 9.0 9.8 +8.3% buyers (in millions) 3.5 3.2 -9.2% of which loyal buyers 2.4 2.4 -1.1% in % of total buyers 69.9% 76.2% +6.2 pts Number of orders (in millions) 15.1 13.4 -11.4% Revenue per buyer*** 176.0 176.0 0.0% Average Number of orders 4.3 4.2 -2.4% Average Basket size (EUR ) 40.6 41.6 +2.5% * Other than Beauteprivee ** 'Cumulative buyers' are all buyers who have made at least one purchase on the group's platform since its launch *** IFRS The optimisation of marketing expenditure combined with the sluggish economic context led to a 9% fall in the number of buyers over the year, which brought about an almost automatic 11% fall in the number of orders. Still, the concentration of marketing efforts on the base of repeat buyers helped consolidate this base at 2.4 million people, in line with measures aimed at boosting engagement, loyalty and brand preference. This base now represents 76% of the total number of buyers, up 6.2 points over the year, and generated 85.5% of the Group's revenues. Furthermore, the brand's appeal is intact, which helped the Group carry on widening its base of first-time buyers, with 0.8 million new buyers on board in 2019, while keeping revenues stable at EUR 176 per buyer. Cost structure (EUR million) 2018 2019 Variation H1 2019 H2 2019 Change Net revenues 672.2 615.6 -8.4% 302.0 313.5 +3.8% Cost of goods -428.5 -428.0 -0.1% -213.3 -214.7 +0.6% sold Gross margin 243.8 187.5 -23.1% 88.7 98.8 +11.4% as % of revenues 36.3% 30.5% -5.8 pt 29.4% 31.5% +2.1 pt

