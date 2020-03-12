Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855383 ISIN: JP3359600008 Ticker-Symbol: SRP 
Frankfurt
12.03.20
15:07 Uhr
8,300 Euro
-1,084
-11,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,860
8,120
19:30
7,900
8,200
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHARP
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHARP CORPORATION8,300-11,55 %
SHOWROOMPRIVE0,666-7,76 %