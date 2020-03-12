

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market gap opened sharply lower on Thursday and the losses inly accelerated as the day progressed.



The SMI plummeted 882.06 points or 9.64 percent to finish at 8,270.44 after trading between 8,168.86 and 9,152.50.



The market has now moved lower in six straight sessions, surrendering more than 1,950 points or 20 percent in that span.



Among the actives on Thursday, Credit Suisse plunged 16.03 percent, while Swiss RE tumbled 15.61 percent, Swiss Life sank 14.83 percent, Zurich Insurance plummeted 13.79 percent, UBS dropped 13.20 percent, Lafarge Holcim skidded 12.85 percent, Novartis sank 9.79 percent, Roche Holding lost 7.62 percent and Swisscom fell 7.50 percent.



The heavy losses were in line with the rest of the European markets after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from most of Europe to the United States for 30 days, intensifying investor fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.



Germany's DAX plummeted 1,277.55 percent or 12.24 percent to 9,161.13, while London's FTSE crashed 639.04 points or 10.87 percent to 5,237.48 and the CAC 40 in France plunged 565.98 points or 12.28 percent to 4,044.26.



Trump's address on the coronavirus also thoroughly failed to quell concerns about the economic impact of the outbreak.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide.



