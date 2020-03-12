Technavio has been monitoring the automotive engine market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.03 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Development of new engine technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Engine Market is segmented as below:
Fuel Type
- Gasoline Engine
- Diesel Engine
Arrangement of Cylinder
- In-line Engine
- V-type Engine
- Flat Engine
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive engine market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Engine Market Size
- Automotive Engine Market Trends
- Automotive Engine Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investment in building better emission control equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive engine market, including some of the vendors such as Cummins, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, General Motors and Toyota Motor. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive engine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive engine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive engine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUEL TYPE
- Market segmentation by fuel type
- Comparison by fuel type
- Gasoline engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diesel engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by fuel type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ARRANGEMENT OF CYLINDER
- Market segmentation by arrangement of cylinder
- Comparison by arrangement of cylinder
- In-line engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- V-type engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Flat engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by arrangement of cylinder
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE (QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS)
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- OEMs to invest in building bigger cars and better emission control equipment
- Development of camless engine technology
- Horizontally opposed flat engine with direct and port injection system
- Development of next-generation rotary engine: Mazda RX-9
- Increasing electronic content in vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cummins
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford Motor
- General Motors
- Toyota Motor
- Volkswagen
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
