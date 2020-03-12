Technavio has been monitoring the automotive engine market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.03 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Development of new engine technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Market is segmented as below:

Fuel Type

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

Arrangement of Cylinder

In-line Engine

V-type Engine

Flat Engine

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive engine market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Market Size

Automotive Engine Market Trends

Automotive Engine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing investment in building better emission control equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive engine market, including some of the vendors such as Cummins, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, General Motors and Toyota Motor. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive engine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Engine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface



2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUEL TYPE

Market segmentation by fuel type

Comparison by fuel type

Gasoline engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diesel engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by fuel type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ARRANGEMENT OF CYLINDER

Market segmentation by arrangement of cylinder

Comparison by arrangement of cylinder

In-line engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

V-type engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flat engine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by arrangement of cylinder

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE (QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS)

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

OEMs to invest in building bigger cars and better emission control equipment

Development of camless engine technology

Horizontally opposed flat engine with direct and port injection system

Development of next-generation rotary engine: Mazda RX-9

Increasing electronic content in vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cummins

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor

General Motors

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

